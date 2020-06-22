Severe climate threats of more than 100 million when the dangerous heat returns to the west

Strong to severe thunderstorms could cause problems with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rains in parts of the southern plains on Monday as a cold front marches through the region.

Behind the front, colder temperatures will continue in the north central US. USA

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said more than 100 million Americans can see severe weather Monday in three parts of the country.

THE "TREMENDOUS" DUST CLOUD FROM SAHARAN ARRIVES IN THE CARIBBEAN; GULF STATES TO SEE DANGEROUS SKIES, COLORFUL SUNSET

Parts of the southern plains to the Lower and Middle Mississippi River Valley are most at risk of seeing severe storms during the afternoon hours.

The areas from Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex to ArkLaTex are all under threat from severe weather, particularly with a strong hail threat.

Scattered storms will also spread across the Midwest through parts of the Northeast and as far as South Florida.

The SPC said in these areas that damaging winds are expected to be the greatest threat.

Heat is back in the west, the interior of the northeast

While the rest of the country faces the threat of severe weather, it is midsummer in the west and northeast of the interior.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS CLIMATE COVERAGE

The heat returns to California and the Great Basin with record temperatures possible on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Heat warnings and excessive heat monitoring are available for this area.

Above-average temperatures are forecast to start the week in upstate New York and inland New England, where highs will rise to 90 degrees or higher.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Record heat is possible in the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday.