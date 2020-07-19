Severe Storms Shake Northern Michigan, Wisconsin Tornado Causes Damage

The heat wave that is bringing record temperatures to much of the country is fueling some powerful storms across the Midwest, including one that produced a Wisconsin tornado on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there were dozens of reports of hail and wind damage from severe weather in the Upper Midwest toward the Great Lakes on Saturday.

"Big severe storms," ​​Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "Actually, a couple of tornadoes on the ground outside of Minneapolis."

According to the SPC, a tornado landed in Pierce County, Wisconsin, about five miles northeast of Prescott. Large trees reported to have been felled on a highway

In neighboring Minnesota, a family home caught fire in Blaine after a lightning strike as storms moved through the area. Firefighters told FOX9 that the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m.

The family was on the top floor of the building shortly before the lightning strike, but had moved into the basement after a tornado warning was issued, firefighters said. Everyone was able to escape from the building.

Minnesota residents They were warned of severe weather conditions on Saturday, including frequent storms and lightning.

The video filmed by Tami Vogel shows heavy rain and lightning.

Further east, heavy storms hit northern Michigan late Saturday, breaking trees and knocking down power lines.

Storm reports said strong winds caused the collapse of the end of a historic train depot in the city of Petoskey.

"It was very scary," Jennifer Shorter, owner of the Grandpa Shorter gift shop in Petoskey, told Mlive.com. "The tree (branches) hit the windows."

A person on Presque Isle suffered two broken ribs after trees fell into his trailer at Onaway State Park, according to a SPC storm report.

The storms were fueled by a cold front that interacts with the stifling heat and humidity that stretches from the central plains to the northeast.

The SPC said severe weather risk remains Sunday in the eastern Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley.

"This will be a system that will shift a little eastward today, so we may see more storms moving through Michigan to Ohio and Indiana," said Klotz.

Hail, damaging winds, flash floods and tornadoes will be possible throughout the region on Sunday.

The cold front is forecast to stagnate in the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley late Monday through Tuesday, bringing the threat of showers and thunderstorms that could accumulate heavy downpours.