Severe weather, threat of flash flooding in the northern plains as fire danger boils across the west

Another hot weather day in the northern plains increases the risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday, as the threat of wildfires remains high throughout the southwest.

Scattered storms will return to the plains in the afternoon, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, and some tornadoes.

Strong to severe storms will develop from Nebraska to North and South Dakota.

Storms are being fueled by summer heat with temperatures rising to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said cities like Sioux Falls, S.C., Fargo, N.D. and Sioux City, Iowa, may be affected Tuesday.

There is also the possibility of widely scattered thunderstorms from the Lower Ohio Valley to the Carolinas.

Those storms can develop from mid-afternoon to early evening, bringing isolated hail and strong gusts of wind.

Critical fire hazard extends throughout the west

After a couple of busy days with wildfires in several states, the critical fire hazard continues across the west through Tuesday.

High temperatures, low humidity, dry lightning, and gusty winds will bring a high risk of critical fire weather in the Southern Rockies, the High Plains, and the Southwest.

In late June, the southwest monsoon season is entering its early stages. During this period, dry storms often occur.

These storms produce lightning, but little or no precipitation, creating the perfect condition for forest fires.

As the season progresses, more moisture moves in the area and forest fires become much less frequent.

