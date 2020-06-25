Severe weather threats to the central US As heavy rains persist along the Gulf coast, dust from the Sahara will arrive

Another rainy day is Thursday for portions of the Gulf Coast before dry conditions and a large cloud of Saharan dust covering the Caribbean reaches the region.

A stationary front on the Gulf Coast will act as a focal point for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Heavy rains and perhaps some localized flash floods are possible throughout the western and central parts of the Gulf Coast, including the Houston area.

THE SAHARAN DUST FEATHER IS DIRECTING TO US AS DOLLY WEAKENS WITH THE ATLANTIC THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN FOR THE GULF COAST

Dry conditions will move and warmer temperatures this weekend.

The Saharan dust cloud arrives

Saharan dust will continue to move towards the Gulf coast in the coming days.

It is one of the most impressive dust layers we've seen in the United States, and the results will be cloudy skies, poor visibility, and poor air quality.

However, on the plus side, people will be able to see some deeper reds and oranges as the sun goes down due to dust particles in the atmosphere.

Threat of severe weather in the North Plains, Midwest

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along a cold front that will load across the northern plains on Thursday, and then toward the Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday.

Harmful winds and hail are the biggest threats from these storms.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The region has seen several episodes of bad weather this month, including three tornadoes that made landfall in northwest Minnesota last Thursday.

SUMMER HEAT SEEMS TO TALK AROUND SEPTEMBER FOR MOST OF US, CONDITIONING STRONG DISEASES TO THE WEST

NWS Grand Forks Warning Coordination Meteorologist Gregory Gust told the Grand Forks Herald that the area of ​​northern North Dakota and Minnesota tends to see the most tornadoes in June, July, and August.

Temperatures up front will be 5-10 degrees above average.

Dangerous heat in California lasts until Saturday

The warm weather that has been cooking up the west coast for the whole week lingers for a few more days.

Heat warnings remain posted in parts of central and northern California, where temperatures are also well above average for the next few days.

Temperatures up to 10 to 15 degrees above normal can be expected in California's interior valleys.

