Severe weather, tornado risk in the Lower Great Lakes; high temperatures extend north

Severe weather can affect the lower Great Lakes on Thursday, as the heat wave that has been scorching the South is heading north.

During the day strong to severe storms will develop with the potential for heavy rains along a cold front throughout the central US.

Areas from the eastern Great Lakes to the Tennessee River Valley are at risk Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER, HEAVY RAIN THREAT TO US CENTRALS AS THE HEAT WAVE SHOWS SIGNS OF EASE

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible as these storms develop.

The cities at highest risk on Thursday include Pittsburgh and Buffalo, as well as parts of northeast Ohio.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), serious threats should spread to western New York State in the early afternoon before weakening after dark.

The focus for the strongest storms will persist Thursday from the northern Great Plains to other parts of the Midwest.

Showers and thunderstorms will also appear in South Florida.

LIGHTNING STRIKE IN MAINE JOINS THE TREE TO FIRE AS THE REGION OF SEVERE TIMES

The northern plains will be the target of severe storms on Friday.

The southern heat begins to spread north

Much of the country is feeling the summer heat, and that will only grow in the coming days.

The truly oppressive conditions will expand from the southern to the eastern United States, and then begin to move to the northern and central plains this weekend.

Heat notices were posted in the lower Mississippi River valley.

Once the heat increases this weekend, it will last until next week.

