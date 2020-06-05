Sex Education: 10 Best Friendships On The Show

While sex is a big part of Netflix sex education, the teen comedy series also has many touching friendships.

One of the most charming Netflix series in recent memory is comedy. Sex education. The film explores the lives of teenagers in a British high school as they navigate the various complicated relationships of youth. As the title suggests, many of the issues addressed are related to sexual intercourse, but the show also treats friendship in a beautiful way.

RELATED: Sex Education: 5 Friendliest Characters (And 5 Fans Can't Stand)

Sex education It shows that not all friendships are perfect and that many problems often arise. But the best friends on the show are still strong and supportive, no matter what challenges they may face.

10 The Untouchables

Every school has its popular kids group and it's no different for Sex education& # 39; s Moordale High. The elite clique, known as "The Untouchables," includes Anwar, Ruby, and Olivia.

They see themselves above the other Moordale students and can be quite cruel. However, they also appear to be as insecure as the rest of the school and find solace among themselves. Untouchables can be horrible people, but they love each other.

9 9 The Quiz Heads

Moordale's smartest students compete on a test team known as the Test Managers. They are highly academic and talented individuals, but there was initial friction when they joined.

RELATED: MBTI® Of Sex Education Season 2 Characters

With petty judgments and certain team members acting selfishly, they did not form the best team. But the Quiz Heads soon found a way to work together and make it to the championship as they got closer. They may be colleagues rather than friends, but they are a winning team.

8 The detention girls

In a season 2 episode, someone leaves obscene graffiti in the girls' locker room and a handful of the students are forced to be together to determine who is to blame. Although the group is made up of some girls who occasionally bump their heads, the situation allows them to join.

The girls discuss their differences and their struggles before sharing moments when they were sexually harassed throughout their young lives. In the end, they unite to help each other face their problems, even if they don't become friends for life.

7 7 Adam and Ola

Adam Groff is a difficult person to know. Dealing with a strict father and his own questions about his sexuality, Adam can often attack with anger and violence. However, the kind and sensitive Ola managed to break his hard outer shell when no one else could.

The two meet together while working in a store. Initially, Adam tries to eliminate Ola's friendly attempts to meet him, but eventually she makes her way. They defend each other and offer support during various difficult times.

6 6 Jean and Maureen

Not all friends in the series are among children. One of the most charming and understanding friendships that develop is between two of the students' mothers, Jean Milburn and Maureen Groff.

RELATED: Netflix's 15 Best Sex Education Quotes

The two women first meet when Maureen comes to Jean for sex therapy, and a genuine relationship is formed. They realize that each of them needs female company and a good friend with whom they can have fun.

5 5 Lily and wave

Lily is one of the most unusual students in Moordale and in the best possible way. She has an incredibly creative mind and pursues her without worrying about what anyone else might think. Her confidence also allows her to be a great support for her friend Ola.

When Ola is a new student at Moordale, Lily is the one who helps make her feel welcome. It also provides a shoulder to lean on when Ola is having trouble in her relationship with Otis. Eventually these two develop romantic feelings for each other, but it started with a lovely friendship.

4 4 Maeve and Aimee

Maeve and Aimee seem like an unusual couple at first. Maeve is the tough and aggressive girl on the "wrong side of the slopes", while Aimee is a rich girl with a soft voice. Aimee is also one of the members of "The Untouchables", who are especially cruel to Maeve.

Aimee keeps her friendship with Maeve a secret, which is not very friendly, but eventually leaves the popular kids in Maeve's favor. The girls are always there for each other, knowing what the other is really thinking and helping each other in difficult times.

3 Jackson and Viv

Jackson and Viv only start hanging out when Jackson needs a guardian. They appear to be completely opposite in the school hierarchy. Jackson is a popular athlete, while Viv is a smart outcast.

RELATED: Sex Education: 10 Most Related Scenes

During their study sessions together, these two form an unlikely bond by helping each other. Viv helps Jackson become a better actor as he helps Viv talk to the children. They tell their most intimate secrets and care about their interests even when they don't see it for themselves.

2 Otis and Maeve

The relationship that is at the center of Sex education it's between Otis and Maeve. These outcasts don't have much in common, but come together to start a sex therapy business for their peers.

As they work together, these two form mutual feelings that can sometimes complicate their relationship. But in the end, Otis and Maeve always improve each other and provide mutual emotional support.

one Otis and Eric

While Maeve and Otis can love each other, it is not the same as Otis and Eric love each other. These two have an unbreakable bond that is the most charming and heartfelt relationship on the show.

They also make mistakes and are treated badly every now and then, but they don't let anything destroy the amazing connection they've built. They pressure each other to do the things they've wanted to do, celebrate for who they are, and love each other without hesitation.

NEXT: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix Sex Education



next

LOTR: Fans of 10 characters would have loved to have more screen time





