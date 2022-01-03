Netflix is back with sex education season 4! If you’re not familiar, sex education is a series that explores the students, staff, and parents of fictional Moordale Secondary School, who face many personal problems and problems often related to sexual intimacy. This Netflix original series is a British comedy-drama that has attracted wide popularity among viewers. The series is up with season 4. Tune in to know more!!

What is the sex education series about?

The series follows the students of Moordale Secondary School. One of the students Otis sets up a sex therapy clinic with Maeve in his school to help the students of Moordale with their sexual problems. Their clinic becomes a success. And Otis starts developing feelings for Maeve. Other students of the school join in. The story proceeds about how the clinic continues to work and solve the sexual problems of the students along with tensions between the students.

When is season 4 of Sex Education releasing?

Sex Education has always come in the year’s beginning, making viewers start their year on a happy and fun note. Season 1 of the series came on 11 January 2019. While season 2 hit on 17 January 2020. However, the scheduling got jumbled up for season 3 due to the Covid pandemic. Season 3 came a bit late. It came on 17 September 2021. So, to sum up, all season 4 is speculated to come sometime in 2022. Wait and see when the latest installment comes.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Who are in the cast of sex education season 4?

The series has been created by Laurie Nunn. The cast includes:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Alistair Petrie as Mr. Groff

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Simone Ashley as Olivia Hanan

Chaneil Kular as Anwar

What is the cast saying about sex education season 4?

Sex education season four is set to air in 2022. the cast of the show has not been announced yet, but we can expect some of our favorite actors to return. Laurie Nunn, the creator of sex education, says that the new season will be about “love and relationships.” Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve Wiley, says that she’s excited for fans to see what happens with her character now that she’s not a virgin. “Maeve is a very different person now,” Mackey said. “I’m really interested to see how her relationship with Otis develops.”I think what’s really lovely about writing the Otis and Maeve romance is that underneath it they are also really good friends who have a lot of respect for each other,” Laurie Nunn told the Glamour. Gillian Anderson’s character, Jean Milburn says. “It’s been an honor to play Jean Milburn for the past three seasons,” Anderson said in a statement. “She has been a powerful role model for girls and young women everywhere and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.” The show’s creator, Laurie Nunn, also released a statement about the news. “I’m so grateful to every person who has watched and laughed and cried with our characters over the last three seasons,” she said. “This show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more. To know that it’s resonated with so many people is humbling and overwhelming. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of them.”

Why you should watch sex education season 4?

The show has been a critical success, with many praising its frank discussion of sex and sexuality. It’s also been applauded for its diverse cast, which includes actors from a variety of backgrounds. If you’re looking for a sex education show that isn’t afraid to get real, then sex education is definitely worth checking out. The fourth season is set to premiere later this year, so there’s still plenty of time to catch up on the first three seasons!The series openly talks about sexuality and related topics in a very fun way. Netflix has announced that Sex Education will be returning for a fourth season! Fans of the show were overjoyed at the news and took to social media to share their excitement. Gillian Anderson, who plays Maeve in the series, also took to Twitter to share the news. Sex education season four is set to air this year and the trailer looks promising! Make sure you don’t miss it!