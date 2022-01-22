Are you excited for Bridgerton Season 2? It’s set to release on Netflix on March 25! This season is sure to be just as amazing as the first one. Bridgerton is a historical romance drama series based on the Bridgerton family novels by Julia Quinn. If you’re not familiar with the Bridgerton series, they follow the lives of eight Bridgertons over two decades in Victorian England. The show has been praised for its stellar cast and beautiful filming locations.

What’s new with season 2 of Bridgerton?

Season 2 is not far away and Bridgerton Season 2 has dropped some amazingly stunning first looks clips. Check it out below, you really don’t want to miss these pictures. Also, the new season is bringing Sex Education star Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, a new love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

What will season 2 bring?

Well, we do not know much. But it is expected that season two will pick up where we last left off. Anthony standing at Siena Rosso’s door with heartbreak. Although the two had nothing short of a steamy affair, as the Viscount Bridgerton, he’s unable to carry on his relationship because of their different social standings. He thus has to marry the ‘ideal wife’. Adjoa Andoh spoke about what we can expect from her character Lady Danbury in season 2, telling at Digital Spy: “Well, if you remember, at the start of season one, the Duke had been absent for a while. Lady Danbury has much fish to fry, and many people who she loves and wishes to challenge and support – you’ll see more of that going forward. I think there’s plenty to keep Lady Danbury busy, Duke or no Duke. There are pies with her fingers in, all over.”

Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown actress Nicola Coughlan also teased about the second instalment, telling fans that they can expect some more “heavy” scenes. “The drama has amped up a lot,” she said to Radio Times. “I think it’s safe to say that you (will see more of Penelope’s life). And you know, those final moments of series one were definitely a peek into her life. I think in series 2 you kind of see how the sausage gets made and all that’s happening.”

Bridgerton Season 1 critical response

The series was mostly positive, with fans praising the acting and writing. The series was lauded for its accurate depiction of Regency-era London society, as well as the Bridgerton family themselves. Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 87% based on 97 reviews, with an average rating of 7.9/10. The website’s critics’ consensus reads, “Sumptuous design, soapy drama, and a sterling cast make Bridgerton a delightful treat.”

Chicago Sun-Times gave the series four out of four stars and called it “A show that will give you that unmistakable binge twinge and have you activating that “Next Episode” time and again until there are no more “Next Episodes”.” The Observer stated, “Bridgerton has been praised as a racially diverse show set in the Regency Era”.

Why you should watch Bridgerton Season 2?

If you’re looking for a sumptuous show to get lost in, Bridgerton is definitely the one. With beautiful costumes and sets, intriguing storylines, and a talented cast, this series is sure to keep you entertained. Season two is set to release on March 25, 2022, on Netflix, so mark your calendars! And be sure to catch up on Bridgerton Season one before then! So what are you waiting for? Start watching Bridgerton today! You won’t regret it. Bridgerton is the perfect show to watch when you’re looking for a good laugh, a heart-wrenching moment, and everything in between. With eight seasons planned, there’s plenty of Bridgerton goodness to come. We can’t wait!!

Netflix has announced that Bridgerton Season will be released on March 25. The series is based on the Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn. The show follows the Bridgerton family and their scandalous lives in London during the Regency period. The first season was released on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and received rave reviews. So, if you have not watched season 1 till now you better watch it now. Season 2 is going to be filled with more drama and romance.