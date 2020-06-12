Sex is getting weirder for young Americans





Sexual inactivity increased among young American men between 2000 and 2018, according to researchers at San Diego State University who studied data from surveys of American adults. The postponement of adulthood and the growth of the Internet and digital media could be reasons why.

Psychologists analyzed the data by looking at sexual frequency and number of sexual partners, looking at the responses provided by more than 4,000 men and 5,000 women for each question.

Psychologists found that men who were unemployed, had part-time employment, or had lower incomes were sexually inactive, noting that the percentage of sexually inactive men ages 18-24 increased from 18.9% between 2000 and 2002 to 30.9% between 2016 and 2018.

Women ages 25 to 34 also had fewer sex, researchers said in research published Friday in the JAMA medical journal, noting that students were more likely to be affected.