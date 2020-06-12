Sex is getting weirder for young Americans

Sexual inactivity increased among young American men between 2000 and 2018, according to researchers at San Diego State University who studied data from surveys of American adults. The postponement of adulthood and the growth of the Internet and digital media could be reasons why.
Psychologists analyzed the data by looking at sexual frequency and number of sexual partners, looking at the responses provided by more than 4,000 men and 5,000 women for each question.
The researchers explained that the reasons for this recession are complicated.
"First, teens and young adults are taking longer to reach adulthood. This includes deferring not only sexual activity, but also other activities related to mating and reproduction, such as dating, living with a couple, pregnancy and childbirth, "said Jean M. Twenge, author of the report and professor of psychology at San Diego State University, said in a statement.
These reproductive trends are "part of a broader cultural trend toward delayed development," Twenge said, and they had not occurred in isolation.
"It is more difficult to go out and engage in sexual activities when you are not financially independent of the parents," Twenge wrote.
However, the researchers were also quick to point out that the "grow slowly" trend did not explain why sexual activity had declined among older and married adults, noting that "the growth of the Internet and digital media" could be affecting sex life.
Simply put, there are now a lot more options for things to do in the late afternoon than before and fewer opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both parties are engrossed in social media, electronic games, or binge eating, "Twenge added.
While social media and Internet sites should, in theory, make it easier for Americans to search for sexual partners, using mobile technology could interfere with satisfaction gained from in-person interaction, the report's authors said.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may be more difficult than usual for couples to act on their impulses, with orders to stay home and other social distancing measures still in place in many countries around the world.