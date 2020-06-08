Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten on being the caretaker of his wife with dementia: "The real person is still there"

Former Sex Pistols leader Johnny Rotten revealed that he is now the full-time caretaker of his wife Nora Forster while struggling with dementia.

"Nora has Alzheimer's," the punk singer / songwriter, whose real name is John Lydon, told Mirror on Monday.

"I am her full-time caregiver and I will not let anyone mess with her head," the 64-year-old continued. “For me, the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that's my life. It is unfortunate that he forgets things, well, not all. "

According to the outlet, Rotten and the 78-year-old German publishing heir were married in 1979. The first time she made her diagnosis public was a year ago.

"I guess her condition is like a permanent hangover for her," he explained. "It gets worse and worse, parts of the brain store less and less memory and suddenly some parts disappear entirely."

& # 39; EVIL DEAD II & # 39; ACTOR DANNY HICKS REVEALS STAGE 4 CANCER DIAGNOSIS, SAYS HE HAS & # 39; 1 TO 3 YEARS TO LIVE & # 39;

AMY Grant undergoes surgery to fix heart condition he has had since birth, representative says

Rotten also told the outlet that the couple had sought experts to provide Forster with the best possible care as his condition worsened.

"It is quite surprising, as the supposed experts we have had to deal with at enormous cost have said, who have been very impressed that she never forgets me, we are constantly there with each other (in her mind) and that won a little go, "he said.

"Why pay professionals to work on this when I think the message is a little love?" He shared.

Rotten insisted that Forster will never go to a nursing home despite his illness. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles and is practicing social estrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm under lockdown anyway because I'm his full-time caretaker," Rotten said. "I don't need to go out and socialize with the buttholes."

The British rocker admitted feeling frustrated that his band, Public Image Ltd., had to put their upcoming concerts on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis affecting the world.

PRINCE JOACHIM OF BELGIUM APOLOGIZES FOR ATTENDING BLOCKING PARTY: "HAD NO INTENTION TO OFFER OR FAIL TO RESPECT"

PRINCE WILLIAM HELPED THE ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY "FIGHTING" WITH DEPRESSION: "I AM VERY GRATEFUL"

"We would have been playing all this time," Rotten said. "Doing it next year is not good enough. There has been no income, so I am furious and none of this, let me tell you, I don't care how communist you think you are, none of that works without a penny in the bank."

In 2014, Rotten was candid about his relationship with Forster.

"When I met Nora, my future wife, we were so upset that we got together like magnets," he told The Guardian at the time. "It was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen. She was also well educated, fun and gorgeously dressed, with a nod to 1940s film noir. I have never been unfaithful, although I had plenty of opportunities in the Sex Pistols. Both We played the field before we met and we found it very eager ”.

"The idea of ​​losing Nora is unbearable," he continued. "If one of us goes before the other, it will be murder for the survivor. She is older than me, but women live longer, so we should die at exactly the same time. That would be perfect."