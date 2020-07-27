SF Giants Darin Ruf hits the door of the Dodgers' bullpen as he catches

San Francisco Giants outfielder Darin Ruf saved a potential tie run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Corey Seager was facing Rico García when he drilled a ball to left field. Ruf followed the ball and made a jump as he ran toward the gate that separates the Dodgers' bullpen from the rest of the field.

Ruf secured the ball for the second outing of the inning and prevented a Dodgers player from going home first and tying up the game late.

San Francisco added another run in the seventh inning to give them a comfortable lead by wrapping up a win against Los Angeles. The Giants went to 2-2 on the season, while the Dodgers fell to 2-2.

Ruf ended the game 2 for 4 with an RBI. Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon also contributed driven runs in the victory.

Wily Peralta picked up the San Francisco victory after a work inning. Drew Smyly, who started the game, lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run. He got the no decision.

Julio Urias of Los Angeles lasted five innings and allowed just one run.

The Dodgers' solo career stemmed from a career run from Cody Bellinger in the third inning.