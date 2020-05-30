SHADOWS Podcast tells one of the best stories set in Hollywood's Golden Age – Newsdio

Over the years I fell in love with classic RKO Pictures horror thrillers like Cat People, The Leopard Man, I Walked With a Zombie, The Ghost Ship, The Curse of the cat People, The Body Snatcher, Isle of the Deadand Bedlem. However, I didn't know anything about the producer who made these films and made them happen. The opening credits of these films are named after the producer. Val Lewton.

Hollywood's Secret Story: Shadows is a brilliant podcast that delves deep into Val Lewton's life. However, this is not just any podcast, this podcast is an amazingly written and performed work of art! The podcast comes from Adam Roche And what he accomplished with this podcast blew my mind.

Most of the podcasts I run into are the same crap that I can't believe people actually listen to. It puzzles me how some podcasts are as popular as they are. Then there is this, which is the next level of greatness. If there was an Oscar for podcasts, this is the podcast that deserves to win all the prizes!

The story is filled with so much heart, joy and excitement, and it tells a story so beautiful and moving that it can make you cry … multiple times. Val Lewton's journey into Hollywood's Golden Age was fascinating and you don't want to end it. After listening to this podcast, Lewton is easily one of my favorite Hollywood producers. The guy was ahead of his time, and you see it in every movie he made.

This podcast delves into each of the films Lewton created in his career and tells the story of how each came into existence. Most of the films Lewton made started with a title the RKO studio heads would give him and from there he would create a story about that title. While the studio was looking to make horror movies that rivaled the ones made at Universal Pictures at the time, Lewton was not interested in making monster movies, he was interested in making horror thrillers that actually scratched people's souls.

I was already a fan of the movies Val Lewton made, but now that I know the story of the man and the talent behind those movies, I love them even more! I've been back to watching the movies while I've been listening to the podcast and there are also some movies I've seen for the first time, all of which have been wonderful. The podcast also delves into the lives of the other people Val Lewton worked with over the course of his career, such as Boris Karloff. Those two had a great relationship between them.

For those of you who are movie fans and interested in the Golden Age of Hollywood or any of these movies, this podcast is a must listen! It just tells such an amazing story that you need to know! I have been trying to broadcast this podcast to my friends and family and none of them have started listening! It drives me crazy that they haven't started it yet! Whoever listens to this podcast will love it, I promise!

Here is the first episode to start: