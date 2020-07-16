Shamima Begum, a London teenager who joined ISIS, should be able to return to the UK, courts say





Begum, now 20, on February 19, 2019, was stripped of his British citizenship by then-Interior Minister Sajid Javid after they found her in a refugee camp in northern Syria.

She questioned that decision, but on June 13, 2019, the government rejected her request for permission to enter the UK to file her appeal.

The Court of Appeals and a Divisional Court of the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Begum should be able to return to the United Kingdom to file his appeal with the Special Commission on Immigration Appeals (SIAC), "although subject to controls by the Secretary of State. consider appropriate. "

He is currently in a detention camp run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.