Shamima Begum, a London teenager who joined ISIS, should be able to return to the UK, courts say

Begum, now 20, on February 19, 2019, was stripped of his British citizenship by then-Interior Minister Sajid Javid after they found her in a refugee camp in northern Syria.
She questioned that decision, but on June 13, 2019, the government rejected her request for permission to enter the UK to file her appeal.
The Court of Appeals and a Divisional Court of the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Begum should be able to return to the United Kingdom to file his appeal with the Special Commission on Immigration Appeals (SIAC), "although subject to controls by the Secretary of State. consider appropriate. "
He is currently in a detention camp run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
SIAC found in its decision that Begum also has Bangladeshi citizenship by descent. The court has not answered the question about whether she can be stripped of her British citizenship.
Begum's lawyer, Daniel Furner of Birnberg Peirce Solicitors, said the right to justice should not be affected because a case is serious or difficult, or national security is involved.
"Ms. Begum never had a fair chance to give her side of the story," he said.
"Ms Begum is not afraid to face British justice, she welcomes him. But stripping her of her citizenship without an opportunity to clear her name is not justice, quite the opposite."
The human rights organization Liberty, which intervened on Begum's appeal to say that he could not have a fair trial while fighting for the case from a refugee camp, welcomed the ruling.
Liberty attorney Katie Lines said: "The right to a fair trial is not something that the government can take away on a whim. It is a fundamental part of our justice system and equal access to justice must apply to everyone.
"Banishing someone is the act of a government evading its responsibilities and it is essential that cruel and irresponsible government decisions can be properly questioned and annulled."
A spokesman for the UK Home Office said the decision was "very disappointing" and that he would request permission to appeal the ruling.
"The government's top priority remains to maintain our national security and protect the public," added the spokesperson.
Mohammed Shafiq, CEO of the Ramadhan Foundation, a UK-based Muslim organization working to build cohesion between communities, said in a statement: "The decision of the Court of Appeal to allow Shamima Begum to return to the UK is the right decision and British citizens should welcome it.
"It is not about alleged crimes he has committed, but the principle that you cannot have a two-tier citizenship in which those of a certain ethnic origin born in this country receive different treatment than their white counterparts," he added. .
Shafiq said ISIS was an "evil entity" opposed by British Muslims and that Begum should be held accountable for any alleged crime, but that lawmakers should not make decisions "to appear harsh."
He called the decision a "great victory" for those who believe in egalitarian society and oppose discrimination in applying citizenship rules.