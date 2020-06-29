Shane Dawson is the last great YouTuber to apologize for racist videos

The latest star to walk this family path is also one of the platform's first success stories. Shane Dawson, who has been active on YouTube for 12 years and whose main channel has 22.6 million subscribers, recently posted a video apologizing, among other things, for using blackface and saying the N word in his first videos.

In the 20-minute video, titled "Take Responsibility," Dawson, 31, apologizes for the first videos in which he played "stereotypes of black, Asian, Mexican, or almost all races."

"I regret adding to the normalization of the black face, or the normalization of saying the n word," he says.

Shane Dawson was one of the first young people to reach YouTube. In 2008, when Dawson started making videos, he was in his 20s and the fledgling YouTube was far from the online star-making and paradigm shift giant it would become. Dawson initially started his career with comedy sketches, but found further success with documentary-style content, deep conspiracies, and interviews with other YouTube celebrities. Her apology video has more than 10 million views.

By detailing his past transgressions, Dawson also makes it clear that his sudden mea culpa was inspired by the cleansing of another influential YoTube old lady, Jenna Marbles.

Marbles recently announced that she would be leaving YouTube after being called up for a 2011 video posing as Nicki Minaj. His departure was mourned by many in the YouTube community who claim that Marbles, 33, was one of the most important and conscious creators of the platform. His announcement also led some fans to point fingers at Dawson and others whom they felt deserved more criticism.
Dawson and Marbles are the latest public names forced to consider their past as the country undergoes a cultural audit after weeks of protests and the high-profile death of several African-Americans. Brands are changing their names with racial overtones, states are reconsidering their troublesome symbols, and influential creators who have built their online careers are learning that the Internet really is forever.

