Shanna Moakler reveals that she has tested positive for coronavirus: "I am really exhausted"

Shanna Moakler is one of the latest to be infected with coronavirus amid her resurgence in the US.

The former Playboy model revealed Thursday that she tested positive for the virus, making her one of more than 10 million reported cases worldwide.

Moakler, 45, made the announcement on his Instagram story.

"Yesterday I received my test results, and in fact, I am COVID positive," she said. "They think I'm [on] day seven."

Moakler said he has experienced several different symptoms, including "fever, chills [and] a cough."

"Mainly, I'm really exhausted in a way that I can't even describe," she continued.

The model thanked her doctor and nutritionist who are helping her "fight" the new virus before thanking her followers for their "sweet messages" of support.

In a separate video, Moakler offered a "fun fact about July."

"On this date, in July of last year, I broke my foot. And then this year, I had COVID," he recalled. "So I'm going to officially remove July from my calendar because [it's not] my month. It's not my month."

Moakler told Entertainment Tonight that his doctor believes he is "halfway" to his battle with the virus, explaining that his fever has broken and he feels a little better.

"I'm not going to lie, I cried," said Moakler, recalling having received his test results. "My doctor was very comforting and said, 'You know, if it wasn't a COVID year and you felt like this, would you be scared?' And I said, 'No, I've been sick like this before & # 39. And he says, "Exactly." He says, "You're young, you're healthy, you're going to be fine."

She added: "But I think that with all the media and the press, the fear of hearing that you are positive is scary."

The star also offered a message for those who are not taking the viral outbreak seriously.

"It is definitely very real. I would stay home as much as possible. I would wear a mask any time you have to leave the house." she urged. "Keep washing your hands and be diligent to protect yourself. One of the biggest things that scared me the most was that I was in contact with a lot of people, and the idea that I was infecting someone else was very upsetting. I was very concerned because it could have endangered someone else's life. So take it very seriously. It's not fun and it affects everyone very differently. "

Moakler said she is quarantined alone at home and has been video chatting with her children: Atiana, 21, Landon, 16, and Alabama, 14.

"Clearly everyone is being tested as well, but you know, I think people forget that if you get this, you can't be around anyone," he said. "You have to be alone, and being sick alone is never fun."

Moakler is just one of the many celebrities who have contracted the virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and many more.

A handful of states are seeing an increase in reported coronavirus cases, which is contributing to an increase in the number of reported cases nationwide. Currently, more than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the United States.