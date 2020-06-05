Shannon Sharpe says Drew Brees should retire: "I will never respect man"

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe was unhappy with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after saying he would never agree with players protesting during the national anthem.

Sharpe, a Fox Sports analyst on FS1's "Undisputed," left in Brees on Thursday. He called Brees' apology "meaningless" and said he will never respect him again.

"He made an apology, Skip [Bayless], but it doesn't make sense because the boys know he spoke the first time," Sharpe said on the Fox Sports 1 show. "I don't know what Drew is going to do, but he should probably go ahead and retire. now. It will never be the same. "

Brees he apologized on Thursday anyone who hurt you with your comments on his stance against kneeling during the national anthem as a result of the gut reaction he received.

In a long Instagram messageBrees admitted that he made comments that were "callous and completely missed the mark in what we are now facing as a country."

Sharpe, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, said he was a guy who was a leader in the locker room for several years, and says Brees' teammates "will never look at him the same way because he expressed his heart." "

"It was not what he said, but how he said it," Sharpe added. "It was challenging. I will never respect the man."

Other athletes from around the world of sports shared their thoughts on Brees' comments, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and the former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, among others.

He also received backlash from several teammates, including Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and running back Alvin Kamara.