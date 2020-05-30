SHANTAE AND THE SEVEN MERMAIDS is ridiculously fun to play – Newsdio

Shantae and the seven mermaids It's the latest WayForward game, and they were kind enough to send me a copy for the Nintendo Switch. This is my first game in Shantae franchise, and I'm impressed. It is a fantastic game. Shantae is a half genius, and the gameplay is similar to other Metroidvania titles.

The story of Shantae and the seven mermaids It revolves around Shantae meeting other half geniuses who are abducted abruptly and she must go to rescue them. It's a fairly simple premise, but it's a lot of fun. I really like the art of the game and the scenes are beautiful. They really make me wish there was a Shantae animated series The WayForward art team really deserves some praise for their work.

The gameplay is that of a Metroidvania game in which it is an action adventure and platforms. Shantae's main weapon is her hair, but you can also buy spells like fireballs and targeting rockets to help you get extra range. One of my favorite things is that each level is basically divided in half. The first half is that you are rescuing one of the other half genies. As a reward, they will give you a fusion coin that will allow you to transform into a creature and gain different abilities. For example, the first one you get is for the Newt, which allows you to climb the walls. This opens the second half of the level where you then go and fight one of the Seven Mermaids after using your new fusion powers. As you go, you also gain powers from the other genius means that help open up new areas to explore and ways to get more goodies. Honestly, this almost made me feel like I have some Megaman DNA even though powers don't come from enemies.

Another thing I enjoy is a sense of humor. I've included a couple of screenshots to give you a hint. Unfortunately, I didn't get the lead since I didn't know they were going to be that much fun, but they both tease the game on a more meta level.