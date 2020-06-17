Shapiro criticizes NBC for its role in Google's crackdown on The Federalist: "The mask finally fell"

Ben Shapiro said Wednesday that he was "happy" to learn of NBC News's role in Google's recent actions against The Federalist because it finally exposed the network's agenda to "punish" those who do not buy his narrative.

"Many members of the media are activists dressed up as journalists, so I am glad that this happens because he simply takes off his mask," Shapiro told the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show."

GOOGLE BLOCKS FEDERALIST, ZERO ADVERTISING COVERAGE ON PLATFORM ON COMMENT SECTIONS

Shapiro was reacting to a report released Tuesday afternoon, in which NBC News claimed that Google had "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for "driving unsubstantiated claims" about the Black Lives Matter movement. Google later backed down, alleging that The Federalist "was never demonetized," adding that "it had worked with them to address issues on their site related to the comment section."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fVjm_se_Dg [/ embed]

NBC reported that Google took action after the Center to Counter Digital Hate, a British nonprofit organization, notified them that 10 US-based websites. USA They planned to earn millions of dollars through Google Ads and published what the Center says are racist articles about protests after the death of George Floyd. However, it appears to have been NBC News' investigation into the matter that sparked Google's actions in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The media just deceived themselves," said Shapiro. "It was very clear that the journalistic objectivity that was intended to reign in many of these institutions was nonsense. The mask finally fell, I think, what is the clearest moment."

"This is all to support a narrative [that] the United States is deeply, systemically evil," he added. "All their institutions are full of evil and those that do not buy the narrative must be punished."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.