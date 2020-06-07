Shark attack: an Australian surfer dies after being bitten by a nearly 10-foot long great white shark

The Queensland man was killed while sailing in Salt Beach near Kingscliff on the north coast of New South Wales, according to Surf Life Saving New South Wales.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, police and emergency services were notified that a man had been attacked on the beach. Several other surfers and riders had already rushed to rescue him, battling the shark and then helping the man ashore, local police said in a statement.

He was bitten on the back of his thigh and received first aid ashore for serious injuries to his left leg, but died on the spot, Surf Life Saving said in a statement.

The beaches between the towns of Kingscliff and Cabarita will close for 24 hours.