Shark attack in Australia kills man spearfishing, fourth deadly attack this year

A 36-year-old man who was spearfishing off the east coast of Australia died Saturday after being attacked by a shark, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near Indian Head on the east side of Fraser Island in the Australian state of Queensland.

Queensland police said the man was fishing in the waters of Indian Head when he was bitten. An on-site doctor and nurse provided first aid until paramedics arrived and were transported by helicopter.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said rescuers provided emergency treatment, but the man, who had been bitten around the legs, could not be saved and died on the spot.

Police said the man died just over two hours after being bitten.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said on Facebook that it was a "tremendously sad day for our community."

"Our deepest condolences to this young man's family and friends," he wrote. "The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words and we share his sadness and pain."

The attack occurred not far from where Zachary Robba, a 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger, was fatally maimed by a great white shark in April.

Queensland police were unable to immediately identify the victim in Saturday's attack. They said a report was being prepared for the coroner. Authorities also did not say what type of shark is believed to have been involved in Saturday's attack.

At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year.

A 57-year-old diver was killed in the state of Western Australia in January, and a 60-year-old surfer was killed at Kingscliff in the state of New South Wales in June by a great white shark.

Associated Press contributed to this report.