Shark attack in Florida: a surfer was bitten while swimming in New Smyrna Beach

The 22-year-old was in the waters of New Smyrna Beach around 5 p.m. when a shark bit her on the foot while deep in the chest, according to Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue Captain Tamra Malphurs.

The woman, from Sanford, Florida, did not see the shark and suffered non-fatal injuries from the bite, Malphurs told CNN.

"She was not transported to the hospital by ambulance," said Malphurs.

The incident occurs just a week after an 11-year-old boy was also bitten in New Smyrna Beach. This is the fourth shark bite in Volusia County so far this year, according to Malphurs.