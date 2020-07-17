Shark pulls a 10-year-old boy out of a boat and attacks him off the Tasmanian coast

The shark swam when the boy's father jumped into the water, but the boy suffered lacerations to his body, Ambulance Tasmania said Friday.

It is in stable condition after the incident, which took place off Stanley on the northwest coast of Tasmania.

"The boy, from the northwest, was on board a six-meter boat on a fishing expedition about five kilometers from the coast with his father and two other men when a shark grabbed him from the boat," authorities said.

"The boy's father jumped into the water and at that moment the shark swam," they added. "The boy, who was wearing a personal flotation device, suffered lacerations to his arm and other cuts to his chest and head."