Sharon Stone mourns the death of former Steve Bing: "This is really difficult"

Sharon Stone is in mourning.

Bing, a film producer and financier, was pronounced dead on Monday. It was later revealed that he died of suicide.

Bing, 55, was romantically linked to several famous people, including actresses Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he shared 18-year-old son Damian, and Stone.

Stone, 62, recently opened up to Extra about the loss, admitting it has been difficult.

"This is really difficult. I had a really hard time with that. … He is a complicated person that I did not think would always make good decisions … "said the star of" Basic Instinct "." It is a difficult decision. It is very difficult ".

Hurley, 55, previously reacted to his death on Instagram on Tuesday.

"It saddens me to believe that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible ending," she wrote in the post, which contained several photos of her and her ex-boyfriend. "Our time together was very happy and I am posting these photos because, although we go through difficult times, what matters are the good and wonderful memories of a sweet and kind man. Last year we were close again. He spoke on the 18th birthday of our son. "

She concluded: "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their adorable messages."

Bing also had a 21-year-old daughter, Kira, with former tennis pro Lisa Bonder.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).