Sharp look! Save 30% on designer glasses and frames at GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite sites to buy prescription glasses online – their inventory is often more affordable than premium alternatives like Warby Parker, and the site has smart features like Virtual Mirror, which lets you see what it would look like with particular frames. And yes, there is a huge selection of designer frames here, but if you're on a budget, you can come out with an in-house branding for under $ 40. If it's time for you to update your recipe, we've got a few deals to help you out. Now you can – including frames and lenses – if you are buying designer frames using a coupon code CBS30.

This deal includes prescription glasses and sunglasses and covers brands like Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Persol, Armani, Muse x Hilary Duff, Ray-Ban, and Oakley. In addition, the discount also includes lens upgrades like mirrored, polarized, tinted, and transition lenses.

However, there is a small print: this discount does not apply to contact lenses or glasses to try at home.

Don't want to get a designer frame? We still stand behind you. You can get (Although that's just the frames, not the lenses). To get the discount, apply the coupon code CNET65 in box. Either way, one of these codes will work, no matter what you're ordering.

