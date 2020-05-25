Shawn Michaels comments that The Undertaker is envious of his wrestling retirement | Newsdio

On Sunday, the third episode of The Undertaker documentary was released on the WWE Network.

In the episode, it was revealed that The Undertaker was jealous of Shawn Michaels for deciding to withdraw from wrestling and agree to that decision after their match at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. To view that clip, click here.

In the latest edition of WWE Last Ride Post-Mortem, the former WWE champion spoke about some of the moments covered in the episode, including this admission from Taker.

Michaels started by talking about how he didn't understand the gravity of the situation at the time and that this documentary shows a different side of Taker as a human being.

“It was a sign of him, a vulnerability that no one knows about. I understood that because I was just doing, I don't just mean that, but I was only doing one a year at that time on a very limited schedule. Most people really enjoy doing that and can do it for quite some time. I understood the comment. The tone caught my eye. It wasn't until much later that I understood that. "

Michaels noted that, of course, he always knew Taker.

"I didn't know it was going to go out publicly, so to speak, that way because you need a lot of vulnerability, and not everyone wants to go there in this line of work." Once he did, that's when you say, "Oh! Oh d ** n! It's a real problem and I understand and appreciate it."

Michaels added that there are a lot of things that need to line up for that to happen. He said he did not appreciate his situation as seriously as it should be with his retirement.

You can see the full interview by clicking on the following player:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHH4chmn9tU [/ embed]