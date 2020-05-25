Shawn Michaels reflects on fan criticism of Crown Jewel's 2018 match | Newsdio

Shawn Michaels spoke to ESPN for a new interview to remember his iconic WWE moments with The Undertaker.

In the interview, the WWE Hall of Fame member discussed criticism from fans about his final match.

Kane and The Undertaker lost to Triple H and Michaels in a team match in the 2018 WWE Crown Jewel special in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University stadium.

This contest came years after Michaels retired in 2010 from professional wrestling. After this match, Michaels retired again.

"It sucked from the point of view of Hunter getting hurt, not going well, not being welcomed. All the negatives that were there. When we were there, you knew the wheels were falling off.

None of that bothered me. I guess I got into the whole thing looking very selfishly at it. For me, it was more about being there with those guys and being there with Hunter, which was something I couldn't do near the end. "

Michaels continued to watch how he collectively came to experience a match with various guys that were very important and very special to him on a personal level in a way.

HBK stated that he has the unique ability that those things did not bother him, but that he was hurt by the rest of the boys. He noted that he doesn't mean that in a contemptuous way, but instead thought that everyone was going to do another one anyway. He added that it was not a purpose for them, it was for him.

“I watch that game as it is on your island, alone. I don't associate it with anything related to Shawn Michaels' career. I am able to compartmentalize that. "

Michaels also spoke about his two WrestleMania matches and more. You can see the full interview here.