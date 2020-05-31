Shazam director jokingly adds Henry Cavill to Superman Cameo scene

It recently emerged that Henry Cavill was in talks to reprise his role as Superman at the DCEU, but that his participation would initially be limited to cameos. Fans have been in overdrive on social media speculating on the nature of such appearances. David F. Sandberg, director of Shazam !, took the opportunity to retroactively insert Cavill into his film, the video of which he posted on Twitter with the following message.

I know many of you asked for this, but I'm not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop texting me now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

The scene takes place at the end of the movie when Billy Batson arrives at his high school in his character Shazam to exalt his half brother Freddy. In the original movie, Billy manages to recruit Superman to carry a lunch tray as well. Since Henry Cavill was not available at the time, the film had to cope with a substitute dressed in the Superman suit that is only filmed under his neck.

In Sandberg's reissue of the scene, as Superman is being filmed from the neck down, the camera is panning from the neck like the Iron Man the score begins to play. The camera continues to rise to reveal an impossibly long neck, with Henry Cavill's face plastered across the top.

Obviously, the David F. Sandberg video is meant to be a joke, though it might spark painful memories for some special effects team fans at Warner Bros. at League of Justice to hide his beard

For now, this is the closest thing to new Superman content that fans are going to get in live-action movies, but it's clear that Warner Bros. is serious about bringing the character back for future movies. From Cavill Sorcerer obligations mean a long Superman The movie may not be in the cards right now, but it will most likely appear in cameos and supporting roles in other DCEU movies, similar to the role played by Bruce Banner / Hulk in the MCU.

While Wonder Woman 1984 is already complete and therefore unlikely to feature a time-traveling Superman cameo of the Flash in Batman V Superman, there are still Aquaman 2, Shazam 2and the solo Flash and Black adam movies that will likely feature Krypton's latest child in some way.

One movie that Kal El will definitely not appear in is Matt Reeves & # 39; The batman, which takes place in a completely different reality from the rest of the DCEU, like last year jester. Regardless, it would be awkward for Cavill & # 39; s Superman to have passed two Ben Affleck-linked Batman movies only to throw all of that out the window and instead befriend Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight.

Sandberg's gag video could have been missing in a proper Superman cameo, but hopefully the sequel to Shazam! finally it will give us a proper look at Superman from the neck up.

