Shazam! Director Trolls Fans with Full Superman Cameo

While the fate of League of Justice Now resting on the shoulders of Snyder Cut, there is a DCEU property that is almost guaranteed to enjoy a healthy career for the foreseeable future. We are talking about Shazam!, a film that managed to captivate a dedicated fan base and restore hope to DC's film division.

There are not only one, but two films in production for The World’s Mightiest Mortal, with The Rock starring in his solo outing as Black adam and so Shazam! 2. On a side note, since Dwayne Johnson is involved, we're definitely in for a fun game, we're thinking Jumanji with one side of Hobbs & Shaw the bombastic action meets the wise superhumans, the hype is very real.

But where does that leave the state of crossovers between all these franchises? Shazam and Black Adam are powerhouses in DC comics and their inclusion in some of the bigger arcs is a fact. Injustice It comes to mind, where the story of the video game expanded through a series of comics in which heroes and villains from all walks of life clashed, even changing sides and blurring the lines between the two. There is a lot of untapped potential.



The best we've achieved so far equals a hamstrung outfit and a Superman cameo in Shazam! That amounted to little more than a body double in a costume, shown only from the neck down before the movie ended. It was a great moment in the movie, but it wasn't even Henry Cavill.

As a result, fans would not stop bothering Shazam! director David F. Sandberg will release the full cut with Superman's face included: the Sandberg cut, so to speak. So, now here we are in 2020, prepared for the eventual launch of a Snyder Cut, A Yesterday Cut and a Sandberg Cut provided by Twitter (only for that scene), which you can see for yourself below.

I know many of you asked for this, but I'm not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop texting me now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

Pretty funny, right? It may not have been the revelation that people expected, but it's nice to see the Shazam! the director has not lost his sense of humor and this clip is sure to make many smile.