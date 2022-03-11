DC Comics fans were over the moon when they announced Shazam 2. The first movie was a huge success, and it is set to be even better than the original. Shazam tells the story of Billy Batson, a young boy who is given superpowers by an ancient wizard. When he says the word “Shazam,” he turns into an adult superhero with amazing abilities.

When is the movie coming to theatres?

The new movie is set to be released on December 16, 2022, and DC Comics fans are already counting down the days!

Shazam 2 is coming soon!

That’s an entire six-month jump and, while we still don’t know much about the sequel so far, this should at least give fans confidence that WB has something really unique on their hands with this Shazam family film. “ We’re thrilled to bring‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’to followership as a Christmas gift this time,” WB President of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said about the new release date and continued on saying, “ Families of all ages will really delight it.”

Zachary Levi praised the upcoming instalment

When chatting with our own Steven Weintraub late last year, Shazam creator Zachary Levi praised the sequel and genuinely wished for it to come out sooner. He said,

“I’ll say that I authentically — and this isn’t just lip service — I am really proud of the first one, I suppose we made a really, really good film. I suppose the alternate one is better. I suppose that we had added time, we had more budget. We had, basically, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more. Henry Gayden, who wrote the first script, wrote the second, and he did a fantastic job doing so. Everything just clicked even a little bit more and a little bit more. And also the kiddies have grown up a little bit more, so even the sensibilities of them come even slightly more matured which brings it near to my or other people’s adult minds, so there is even more connection there, I suppose. The action’s great, the comedy’s great, the connections are great. The bad guys, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic. I am genuinely proud of it. I want it to come out sooner than June of 2023.”

Who is Shazam?

Shazam is the alter ego of Billy Batson, a young boy who says Shazam! to become an adult superhero. The new Shazam movie was released on 5 April 2019 and has been doing well at the box office. The movie is about Shazam (aka Billy Batson), a young boy who becomes a superhero when he says Shazam!

The official synopsis reads We all have a superhero inside of us– it exactly takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14- year-old Billy Batson’s case, all he needs to do is roar out one word to transfigure into the grown-up superhero Shazam. Still a child at heart, Shazam revels in the new interpretation of himself by doing what any other teen would do– have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he will need to master them briskly before the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam’s magical capacities.

Who is in the cast of Shazam?

The movie is directed by David F. Sandberg. It is written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The movie stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

What is the cast saying about Shazam?

Zachary Levi said, “Shazam is a 14-year-old kid in a grown man’s body. He’s just trying to figure out what the hell to do with all these powers and not kill anybody in the process, which is tough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asher Angel said, “I think Shazam! is such an important movie because it teaches people that no matter how old you are, you can be a hero.”

Jack Dylan Grazer said, “It was really cool to explore Freddy’s backstory and see why he looks up to Shazam so much.”

Djimon Hounsou said, “The fun thing about playing Shazam in this movie is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

Helen MirDjimon Hounsou said, “The fun thing about playing Shazam in this movie is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

Helen Mirzjounsou said, “I think Shazam! is an amazing movie. It’s full of heart. And it has a great message for kids.”

Why you should watch Shazam?

Shazam! is a movie about family. It’s about being there for each other and helping out when needed. Shazam is a hero because he cares about others, and wants to make sure that everyone is safe. Jack Dylan Grazer said, “It was really cool to explore Freddy’s backstory and see why he looks up to Shazam so much.”