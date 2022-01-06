She-Hulk is a female version of the Hulk. She was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, and first appeared in the comic The SavageShe-Hulk #1. The world’s most popular superhero team just got more diverse! Marvel has announced that their latest addition to The Avengers will be none other than Jennifer Walters – better known as the She-Hulk!

How She-Hulk became so strong?

Jennifer Walters is the daughter of a Los Angeles County sheriff and she has inherited her father’s strength. When Jennifer was in need of medical attention, her cousin Bruce Banner donated his blood to save her life. Unfortunately for Jennifer, but fortunately for fans who would love nothing more than to see two Hulks on screen together – this altered both their personalities: while Jen only gains increased strength from the transfusion, Bruce becomes enraged and transforms into The Hulk whenever he gets angry or stressed out!

What will the upcoming series bring?

For now, not much information has been released. However, something might be guessed. The upcoming series will show what happened when Jennifer Walters acquires Hulk-like qualities. What dangers she will face how she will overcome them.

When will She-Hulk come to screens?

No exact release date has been announced. However, it is for sure that the upcoming series will hit the screens in this year 2022.

How many episodes it will have?

The series is expected to have a total of 10 episodes.

Who will cast in She-Hulk?

The series is created by Jessica Gao. It will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk. We will also see,

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination

Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia

Jameela Jamil as Titania

What is the cast saying about the series?

The creator Jessica Gao said, “I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible cast. It’s so exciting to explore a different side of the Marvel Universe through Jennifer Walters, and I can’t wait for fans to see Tatiana transform into She-Hulk.” Tatiana Maslany said that she is “thrilled” about her new role in the series. “She-Hulk has always been one of my favorite characters; strong, smart, fierce but with a fun sensibility,” she added. Mark Ruffalo also expressed his excitement saying he was excited because it would help people understand what Bruce Banner/ Hulk went through after all these years. While Tim Roth explained how Blonsky’s turn will happen which is Walters will get into a serious car accident and receive an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce, which turns her into She-Hulk. “She-Hulk is one of the coolest characters in the Marvel Universe because she’s powerful, but also grounded and accessible,” said Roth. “I’m excited to explore what it means to be a Hulk that isn’t just raging and out of control.”

Roth also went on to say that he takes the role very seriously and would do his best to keep it as true as possible. “There’s a great responsibility in playing a beloved character, but this is Marvel so I think people will be pleasantly surprised by how good we are,” Roth said. “We’re going for something really different here.” While Ruffalo says that whatever happens with Blonsky was all up to Joss Whedon. In fact there were even some ideas thrown around about what else could happen if Blonsky had been transformed into She-Hulk instead of Abomination but none have been confirmed at this point. When asked why she changed from Jennifer Walters back into her more familiar form of She-Hulk Roth replied: “I think it’s just a lot more fun.” The series is set to air on Disney+ in 2022. She-Hulk is definitely someone I can see myself rooting for and I’m sure many other people will feel the same. So be sure to tune in to 2022!

What is special about She-Hulk?

The strength, power, and valor of She-Hulk will inspire young girls and women alike. Maslany went on to say how Walters is “a lawyer by day and superhero by night” which I think is really cool because it makes her relatable as well. And on top of that, she’s not just your average lawyer. Walters is a powerful figure, which I think is super inspiring for young girls who are looking to break the mold and be their own person.