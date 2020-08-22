She may lose her hands because of coronavirus

By
admin
-
0
46
she-may-lose-her-hands-because-of-coronavirus

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kaye

Kaye

Replay

MUST WATCH

Newsdio’s Randi Kaye talks to a woman who may lose her hands as one of the side effects due to having coronavirus.

Source: Newsdio

See More

Anderson Cooper 360

Newsdio’s Randi Kaye talks to a woman who may lose her hands as one of the side effects due to having coronavirus.

Source: Newsdio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here