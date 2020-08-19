She prayed for an end to gun violence in a 2016 video. Four years later she is shot and killed

By
admin
-
0
50
she-prayed-for-an-end-to-gun-violence-in-a-2016-video.-four-years-later-she-is-shot-and-killed

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.

Replay

MUST WATCH

7-year-old Anisa Scott begs God in this video from 2016 to help stop gun violence. Four years later, she is shot and killed.

Source: CNN

See More

7-year-old Anisa Scott begs God in this video from 2016 to help stop gun violence. Four years later, she is shot and killed.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here