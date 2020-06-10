Shelby Steele calls Biden about Floyd's funeral comments: "Does he really care deeply about black America"?

Author and senior colleague of the Hoover Institution, Shelby Steele, questioned on Tuesday whether alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden is really concerned about the problems facing black America after the death of George Floyd last month and the subsequent protests and violence throughout America.

"We live, for want of a better term, a world of white guilt," Steele told "The Story" presenter Martha MacCallum. "What is Mr. Biden doing? Does he really care deeply about black America and the problems we have, or is he using our pain as a kind of announcement of his own moral vanity?"

Earlier in the interview, MacCallum played a clip of Biden's video message, which was shown at Floyd's funeral in Houston.

"Looking through your eyes, we should also ask ourselves why the answer is often too cruel and painful," Biden said. "Why in this nation do so many black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their lives in the course of living it? Why does justice not roll like a river or justice like a mighty stream?"

"Does [Biden] really know anything about the difficulties black Americans face now, many of which have nothing to do with racism in the world?" Steele asked.

The author went on to compare what he called the "exploitation of the white guilt of black pain" with the more obvious sin of segregation.

"In any case, we end up as blacks depending on what people like Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, American liberalism, what those things do," he said. "In a sense, we depend on them, and we are empowered and encouraged to see our opportunity through them."

Steele also told MacCallum that he wished the messages from Biden and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy at Floyd's funeral, to be more positive.

"What happened in Minneapolis is an obvious tragedy. But it is not something that will disrupt our greatness, and it tells us more clearly that we have to be the engineers of our destiny. We have to be the agents of our destiny in the United States." , said.

"We have to go with it, love ourselves, respect ourselves, and stop continually trying to ask the Joe Bidens of the world for that corrupt symbiosis with white guilt; to think that this is our way. It is not our way forward: we are ours. best resource. "