Shelby Steele: Claims of & # 39; systemic racism & # 39; are & # 39; expanding the territory of law & # 39;

Author and documentary filmmaker Shelby Steele, a member of the Hoover Institution, discussed why he believes new widespread claims of "systemic racism" in American culture are "expanding the territory of rights."

Steele, author of the tome "White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era" and "Shame: How America's Past Sins Have Polarized Our Country," joined Mark Levin for an interview that aired on Sunday at 8 pm ET in "Life Liberty & Levin", in which he exposed on that subject.

Levin asked Steele about the growing protests mixed with the riots in "mostly Democratic, single-party cities; mostly Democrats, single-party states," and the fact that leading Democrats like Senator Charles Schumer, DN.Y. and Joe Biden "hardly recognize" the riots and looting that are taking place.

"You see the media reporting that most of this is peaceful and you see the charge: systemic racism," Levin said.

Steele, 74, said that when she grew up during the Civil Rights movement, the goal of that movement was clear: often a historic piece of legislation or a new "concrete" social change.

In contrast, he said the current "insurrection" appears to be "unclear [and] unmotivated by everything it says."

"The entire murder incident is a kind of metaphor for the civil rights agenda and the complaints industry agenda. There is someone here who is complete, innocent and tortured to death," he said.

"The emotion that is unleashed on the left in the United States is [what] validates their claims that the United States is a miserable country, that they must resort to what is happening. So it feeds this old model of operation that we have developed. United is "guilty of racism", "guilty of this sin" and "has been guilty for four centuries", and minorities are victims with right ".

He said that, in turn, that sentiment becomes a collective demand for "more" of something.

"We want more, we want society to give us more, to help us, society is responsible for us," he said of the protesters' demands summed up in a basic ideal.

"And so, when people start talking about systemic racism embedded in the system, what they're really doing is expanding the territory of 'right'," Steele said.

"[It is] a corruption because the truth of the matter is that blacks have never been less oppressed than they are today. The opportunity is around every corner," he explained, adding that activists in this case rarely do time for self-reflection. .

Steele rhetorically asked if those who feel oppressed or disadvantaged have taken "some responsibility" and have taken positive steps such as examining the education system in their neighborhoods or if they are pursuing a tangible goal for their lives.

"Or are you saying that I am a victim and that I am owed and the law is inadequate?" he said.