Shelly: Awkwafina and Karen Gillan reprized for the action-comedy movie

The deadline is to report that Jumanji: the next level Awkwafina stars (The farewell, Ocean & # 39; s 8, Crazy Rich Asians) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers Endgame, Selfie) are getting back to work on a new action-comedy movie Shelly.

RELATED: Aaron Paul, Karen Gillan to Lead Dual Sci-Fi Thriller

The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing graduation prank took Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and hardened her heart in such a way that she became an icy killer. Revenge threatens to be sweet when he learns that his next target is his former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the killer meets the cool people, protecting her old nemesis against another team hired to kill them both. The tone is Bad Girls Satisfies Barry.

Shelly is written by Michael Doneger (Brampton's own, Couples Therapy) and Liz Storm (Long tales, Rapidly growing city) and directed by Jude Weng (The good place) The project comes from Ian Bryce Productions.

RELATED: The Baccarat Machine: Awkwafina to Star as the World's Best Player

Ian Bryce (6 underground) is producing Shelly. Will McCance serves as executive producer while Katie Malott is co-producer.

(Photo by Victor Chavez / Getty Images)