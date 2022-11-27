26 Nov 2022 Bazm e Zaki’s Monthly Mushaira held on Saturday in effective manner. Sadar of mushira : Dr Syed Amjad Ali addresses the audience and said BAZM E ZAKI paying a key role to develop language of Urdu, and poetry culture , Special Guest : Sardar Sahil congrats the society and its services and said it will be remembered ever for ever.. Announcer Janab Anwar Hadi performed all the feathers of announcing and kept mushaira in warmth mood.

Sattar faizi

Poets :

ismail sayyad, anwar hadi, sardar sahil, vasi bakhtiary, akhtar kadpavi, Dr sattar sahir, sattar faizi, Ghouse khan arif, maqbool ahmed maqbool, mahboob yousufzi Khajapeer Mukhlis presented there gazals.

vasi bakhtiary, akhtar kadpavi, ismail syyad, naseer (from right)

Dr qasim ali khan, Naseer sahab and zaheer danish attended this nashist.