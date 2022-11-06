On Saturday, November 5, at around 8:00 pm, a poetry meeting of the Urdu Wale, Kadapa was held at the house of Dr. Syed Vasiullah Bakhtiary, in which Professor Qasim Ali Khan Sahib first presented the foreword of Jan Nasir Akhtar’s Book Bint Lamhat.

Actually the review of the book should be present by by Mohammed Yusuf Zai, due to his absence, The book named “Bint E Lamhat” by Jan Nisar Akhtar was extracted and elaborated the essence of the book by Khasim Ali Khan qualities and literary sprit of the book. Ghous Khan Arif, Mr. Sattar Faizi. Dr. Sattar Sahir, Mehboob Yousafzai, Sardar Sahil, Iqbal Khusro Qadri, Anwarhadi, Maqbool Ahmed Maqbool, Khawaja Pir Mukhlis presented their ghazals. Almost all the gentlemen presented their latest Ghazals.

Dr. Sattar Sahir proposed that fresh ghazals should be recited in Gatherings if possible. The Nashist ended after about two hours.