On 17-09-2022 Sheri Nashist was conducted by Urdu Wale, Kadapa,

The fortnight literary programmes per every month has been conducted the first one is Sheri(poetic) and the second one is Nasri(ٖProse) programme simultaneously

On beginning session Mehmood Shahid praised and elaborated on the book ( Urdu Me tajridi afsana By Amina afreen). he throw the light on abstraction meaning, abstraction means Short Stories, He continued, Some short stories which is called Tajridi afsana the genre of literary term, story tellers write abstraction Short stories , now a days this genre has taken a vital role to encourage new readers according to their busy lives in this writer’s index the names of story writers like Anwar Khan(mumbai), Surendar Prakash, Gopal Mittal ETC.

After onwards some eminent Poets of Kadapa Recite their own Poetry, the poets Anwar Hadi, Vasi Bakhtiyari, Dr Sattar Sahir, Sattar Faizi, Sardar Sahil, Ismail Sayyad, Ghouse Khan Arif, Mahboob Khan Yousufzi, Mahmood Shahid, Khaja Peer Mukhlis, Imtiyaz Saqib… And so on expressed their feelings in the form of poetry.. These poets adopted new trends and thoughts… The poetry session ends with vote of thanks by Prof Qasim Ali Khan.