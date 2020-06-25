Sheriff reportedly says downtown Madison is unsafe after riots in town

A Wisconsin sheriff reportedly said the downtown Madison area was unsafe on Wednesday after turbulent days that included violent protesters who tore apart buildings, tore down statues and attacked a state senator.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said his agency is ready to deploy additional resources to help handle any new protests. More than one hundred protesters gathered again in Madison on Wednesday night, according to Madison WMTV.

Recent violence led Governor Tony Evers to activate the National Guard.

Both Evers and Mahoney have been criticized for their early responses to these protests. Mahoney defended his department's response to Tuesday's violent outbreak and said that by the time his deputies met, the violence had mostly stopped, WKOW reported. City officials said the previous explosion of fire bombs from the city's county building had disrupted a 911 response center, temporarily preventing incoming calls to 911.

"That is not the behavior that drives reforms in our country," Mahoney said. He said he supported most of the protesters' message against police brutality, but said the violence could affect their efforts.

In addition to two statues being knocked down on Tuesday, Democratic State Senator Tim Carpenter said he was "assaulted and beaten" by eight to 10 protesters after he said he took a photo of them.

Mahoney called on activist groups Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage to publicly denounce Tuesday's violence in the city.

Urban Triage communications director April Kigeye is trying to arrange a meeting with the sheriff. She said the group did not participate in Tuesday's events, WKOW reported.

Kigeye urged people to "show the same outrage and disapproval when black and brown bodies are shot dead, as when statues like properties are demolished."

The unrest began Tuesday after a black man was arrested at a restaurant after police said he brought a bat and megaphone to the establishment, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

