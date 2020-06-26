Sherlock Holmes is too nice in upcoming Netflix adaptation, lawsuit argues





The film, based on a series of Nancy Springer novels and which will be released on Netflix in September, follows the younger sister of the legendary detective, a character created by Springer.

But the late author's inheritance has opposed the way Holmes is portrayed in the series, arguing that the detective was only kind and emotional in the books that are still under the author's copyright. In previous work, now in the public domain, his estrangement and lack of empathy are crucial aspects of his character and must be respected in any adaptation, states the state.

Many later Sherlock Holmes titles are still protected by the United States copyright protection law.

The estate has filed a case against Netflix, US-based producers Springer, its publisher Penguin Random House, and others in the US District Court for the District of New Mexico, just three months before The film, starring Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Millie Bobby Brown as the main character, Enola, will be released on the video platform.