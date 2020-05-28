Sherlock Holmes prequel game coming to current and next-gen consoles

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One of Frogwares will tell the story of the detective's roots, and will launch firmly within the next generation of consoles.

A video game origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes comes from Frogwares, and will be called Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Frogware has been making games about the handsome detective since 2002 and has become practically the sole administrator of the franchise, best known for his Sherlock Holmes Adventures Serie. This new game will be a prequel to his other stories, starting with a twenty-one-year-old young detective who is still becoming his detective prowess.

Launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One and last generation consoles, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One He will follow Holmes when he returns to his hometown, his family mansion, and his new partner, Jonathan. However, he discovers that the city has some mysteries to solve, and the game expects players to use charisma, costumes, and some close combat to uncover clues and unravel a further conspiracy.

Officially announced by the following revealing trailer, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One He looks a bit nervous and like the breath of fresh air the series needs. Speaking to Gamepot, Frogwares boasts that the prequel will be rich in narrative, following the events that shaped Holmes in the character version. Sherlock Holmes Adventures Players have come to know. They happily report that this doesn't mean there won't be a bit of combat here and there, and of course there will be a lot of research to be done. They also disclose that the game is being prepared for release in late 2021, so it is not close to its final stages of development. While it is a prequel, Frogwares says it will be a great starting point for newcomers to the Sherlock Holmes Serie.

After the release of their last game, The sunken city In June 2019, Frogwares launched directly into development at Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. The sunken city It was Frogware's first attempt at an open-world game inspired by the world of H.P. Lovecraft, and although it was well received, Frogwares has since said that there are many things that are being reworked and refined in Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. They claim that Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One The world will be smaller, but denser, with more opportunities for player interaction. The developer is also abandoning the evil shooting of that title, to everyone's relief. While going down a darker route for the classic character sounds fascinating, the new title must be tonally distanced from Collapse City as much as it is mechanically.

Fortunately, Frogwares seems to have taken their Lovecraftian gameplay bugs seriously, and Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One It can be a much better open world adventure game. A tighter, denser world, a whole new story closely intertwined with the game, and Frogwares' intimate experience with the character and setting. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One It can wonderfully come to life on state-of-the-art consoles.

