Shia LaBeouf tattooed & # 39; all his chest & # 39; for the movie says director David Ayer

Shia LaBeouf is not one to shy away from her acting roles.

The once-concerned actor has received critical acclaim in recent years, particularly for his movie "Honey Boy," in which he played a fictional version of his own father.

Now, the actor stars in "The Tax Collector," directed by David Ayer, who also directed 34-year-old LaBeouf in 2014's "Fury."

THE ACTOR OF & # 39; JAMES BOND & # 39; EARL CAMERON DEAD AT 102

In an interview with Slash Film, Ayer, 52, called LaBeouf "one of the best actors I've ever worked with" and revealed that the actor made a shocking transformation in preparation for the role.

"He is one of the best actors I have ever worked with, and he is the most committed to body and soul," explained the director. "They took a tooth out of him in 'Fury', and then in 'Tax Collector', he had his entire tattoo tattooed. So he got everything in and I have never met anyone who has committed "

"The Tax Collector" follows a couple of employees of a crime lord whose business is bankrupt. It will launch on August 7. George López will also appear.

DUFFY WRITES A LETTER TO NETFLIX TO REMOVE & # 39; 365 DAYS & # 39;

In addition to LaBeouf, Ayer has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves, among them, and talked about what it's like to work with showbiz royalty.

"They are very aware of what they bring to the screen and they need to know that you stand behind them. For me, it's about finding out what the strengths are and really doubling the strengths," he said. "And it's also understanding what kind of characters work for them, and then each one has their own intangible side that you have to figure out how to capture with a camera. Because you're a star for a reason, and you learn how to find that quality and pursue it in the set ".

He continued, sprouting over his former chief men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With Brad … you need to spend time with him because he's relentless. He wants to try different things. He won't walk away until every drop on the field perspires. Amazing work ethic," said the director.

"More or less the same with Keanu. All of these guys actually have an incredible focus and work ethic. With Keanu, we put him through tons of gun training and law enforcement training. He's so kind and focused, and just showed up, and did his homework without complaint, day after day. "