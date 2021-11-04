A new cryptocurrency, like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Shiba Inu Coin has entered the crypto sphere.

HUH Token, rumoured to be the future currency of social influence, is sharing it’s release date on the 4th of this month.

A fundamental part of anything’s success can always be attributed to open and honest communication. Regarding honesty, there seems to be a culture of distrust and anxiety in this virtual space.

Shifty Shiba

As with most cryptocurrencies in their beginnings, Shiba Inu coin experienced a ritual witch hunt. There is no need for sympathy, however, as the fire that was lit sent this puppy to the moon.

Their Telegram channel was accused of being a haven for the unwise and unwitting, with anybody who dared voice a genuine criticism became hushed or banned.

The doubters dwindled as in late October of this year the dastardly dog hit its highest trade value peak. If by chance you had stored an apprehensive $1000 dollars whilst the hunts were at their peak in February, and then you had the foresight to sell at the October spike, you could have made more than $11,000,000 in profit.

All information shared here can be seen on CoinGeko, the crypto-analytics website.

Hopeful HUH Token

Large names such as Dogecoin, Samoyedcoin, and Safemoon, not to mention Shiba Inu all, to begin with, had their own individual accusations of dishonesty.

Similarly, HUH token has been building attention as they are only in presale and yet have apparently gained more than ten thousand deposits, which has caused large delays in people receiving their receipts. It’s understandable that anyone who doesn’t get confirmation of their purchase would become suspicious of nefarious activity.

Telegram Testimonies

It is critical to have an open and honest dialogue with consumers since it fosters confidence and enables the simple transmission of information.

There is a vast majority of people who currently use Facebook and Twitter to communicate, disseminate and run their businesses.

Blockchain aficionados, however, seem to find Telegram the social platform of choice. Currently, the platform has hundreds of millions of monthly active users.

The appeal of this application seems to be the strict anonymity it provides the user. In contrast to WhatsApp, which is more open, the program allows you to have a totally hidden identity that does not link to your phone number.

HUH Tokens Telegram has over 6000 subscribers, with hundreds of active users, and has been lauded for its quick answers and succinct FAQ. Some persistent and outspoken individuals are still persuaded that there are misdeeds at work.

Regarding the ongoing HUH Token presale and the wave of deposits that they are receiving, there appears to still be a strain. The customer service team is undeniably very responsive in the chat and persist in their attempt to stifle the masses.

Certik has also been seen in the chat, with promises of audits underway.

Perhaps the next innovative step in becoming a billionaire holding cryptocurrency is to have a corporate focus on customer service.

It’s always a good idea to actively communicate with the people who are investing in your company, as the reaction of their communities can be a good litmus test of how genuine their intentions are.