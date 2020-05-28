SHIELD Season 7 Agents To Join MCU

Season 7 of Protection agents It will include a link to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Marvel TV and ABC were released Protection agents in 2013, the series was sold to viewers as one that would be strongly tied to the MCU. Phil Coulson was brought from death after The Avengers being the star and the first season included great connections with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, the series has also helped set up The Avengers: Age of Ultron and I used the Sokovia Accords from Captain America: Civil War.

However, the connectivity between Protection agents and MCU movies became less frequent as the show progressed. When you tried to link to Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos, the connections didn't line up perfectly and they had some doubts if Protection agents now it existed in a different reality. Clark Gregg believes that moving away from MCU ties was for the best, as it gave Protection agents More freedom with their stories. But, fans have been hopeful that the season 7 time travel adventure will bring more MCU connections, and it looks like that will happen.

After the season 7 premiere of Protection agents, an interview with Maurisa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, the show's creators and producers Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell was published by Deadline. The interview covers a variety of topics related to the final season. One of the questions asked if Protection agents He will stumble upon the MCU in Season 7 and the creators and producers confirmed that this will be the case.

WHEDON: Let's run into something. LOEB: (laughs) Yes, we will run into something. BELL: Something will definitely happen.

The show's creative team may not have revealed how Protection agents It will tie into the MCU, but confirmation that something will happen should further boost fan anticipation for what it might be. The first episode of the season already brought Patton Oswalt as another Koenig and included another familiar name from the series. It has also been confirmed that Enver Gjokaj is returning as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter at some point, and many would like to see this lead to Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy Carter as well.

Thanks to Protection agentsThe time travel plot for season 7, the entirety of the MCU is a possibility when discussing when and where the MCU crossover will occur. Clark Gregg has already teased that the 1950s and 1980s are another two decades that could be visited, but there is also the possibility that other points in SHIELD history will be visited. However, fans should try to keep expectations under control, as the link could be less in the grand scheme of things. But if this "something" happens to be Protection agents Dealing with The Snap or going back to the MCU main timeline, then the show's final crossover could be among the best.

