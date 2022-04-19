Shin Ultraman is coming to theaters near you and the hype is real! A new poster and trailer have been released and they are sure to get fans of the Ultraman series excited for the release.

Shin Ultraman tells the story of a young man who gains superpowers to protect Earth from aliens. This new installment looks like it will be just as exciting as the others, if not more so!

The plotline of the Shin Ultraman

The Shin Ultraman movie has been kept under wraps so far, but with the new trailer and poster released, fans can get a little more insight into what they can also expect. The Shin Ultraman movie is set to release in Japan on December 12th. Also, the Shin Ultraman movie will be the first live-action Ultraman movie in over a decade. The last live-action Ultraman movie was released way back in 2004.

This new Shin Ultraman movie is directed by Sato Shinsuke and it stars Oguri Shun as the lead character, Shinjiro Hayata. Shinjiro is the son of the original Ultraman, Shin Hayata. The new Shin Ultraman movie will follow Shinjiro as he discovers his father’s identity and takes on the mantle of Ultraman to protect the earth from aliens. From the trailer, it looks like the movie will be packed with action and visual effects.

Shin Ultraman’s Debut Promo Is Full with Kaiju Mayhem

The first trailer for Shin Ultraman has arrived, and then it looks like the long-awaited return of the live-action Ultraman franchise is going to be worth the wait.

Character names of the Shin Ultraman

The following is a list of the main actors:

Hidetoshi Nishijima

Masami Nagasawa

Takumi Saitoh as Shinji Kaminaga

Kyûsaku Shimada

Kôji Yamamoto

Akari Hayami

Tetsushi Tanaka

Sôkô Wada

Ryô Iwamatsu

Daiki Arioka

Hajime Yamazaki

Keishi Nagatsuka

Tôru Masuoka

Shin Ultraman Ads Reveal the Fresh Look at Filmmaker Shin Godzilla’s Upcoming Film

After the success of Shin Godzilla, director Shinji Higuchi returned to Toho to helm Shin Ultraman. The movie will follow Shinjiro, the son of the original Ultraman protagonist Shin Hayata. Shinjiro discovers his father’s identity and then takes on the mantle of Ultram to protect the earth from kaiju attacks.

The Shin Ultraman poster shows Shinjiro in his Ultraman suit, with the tagline “To Protect the Earth.” The trailer features Shinjiro’s first transformation into Ultraman, as well as footage of him fighting giant monsters.

Shinjiro’s first transformation into Ultraman is something that fans have been waiting to see and it does not disappoint. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the new kaiju that Shin Ultraman will be facing off against.

Two brand new “Shin Ultraman” posters revealed!

Ultraman gazes off into the distance, but just what holds his gaze?https://t.co/hnr4QWRC0Y pic.twitter.com/BP7UVQzOLP — ULTRAMAN Global (@TsuburayaGlobal) March 17, 2022

Public reaction to the Shin Ultraman trailer

The response has been positive, with many fans saying that they are excited about the release of Shin Ultraman.

The release of Shin Ultraman is just a few weeks away and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the franchise. Be sure to check out the new trailer and poster to get hyped up for Shin Ultraman!

The future success of the Shin Ultraman

The franchise rests on the shoulders of Shinjiro, and it looks like also he is up to the task. The Shin Ultraman poster shows Shinjiro in his Ultraman suit with the tagline ” Shin Ultraman, The New Generation of Heroes.”

The trailer for Shin Ultraman gives fans a look at how Shinjiro transforms from a regular high school student into a superhero. We also get to see some of the new footage of Shin Ultraman in action, including his battle against giant