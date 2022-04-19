Do you remember The Shining, the movie starring Jack Nicholson? If so, then you’ll probably remember the scene where he axes his way through the door of the bathroom.

That axe is now up for auction, and it could be yours! The axe was used in several scenes during the filming of The Shining, and it’s estimated that it will sell for around $6,000. If you’re a fan of The Shining or Jack Nicholson, this is a must-have item for your collection!

The plotline of ‘The Shining’

The Shining is pretty simple. Jack Nicholson plays a writer who goes insane and tries to kill his family. The movie is based on a book by Stephen King, and it’s considered to be one of the most frightening movies ever made.

So, if you’re looking for a piece of movie history, or just want to own an axe that was once wielded by Jack Nicholson, be sure to check out the auction. Who knows, you might just be the lucky winner!

Character names of the ‘The Shining’

The main characters are listed below:

Jack Torrance as Jack Nicholson

Danny Torrance as Danny Lloyd

Wendy Torrance as Shelley Duvall

Dick Hallorann as Scatman Crothers

Delbert Grady as Philip Stone

Lloyd the Bartender as Joe Turkel

Grady Twins as Lisa

Stuart Ullman as Barry Nelson

Young Woman in Bath as Lia Beldam

Larry Durkin as Tony Burton

Forest Ranger #2 as Manning Redwood

Old Woman in Bath as Billie Gibson

Well if Robin Williams rather than just Jack Nicholson played Jack in The Shining?

Can you imagine The Shining with Robin Williams instead of Jack Nicholson? It’s an interesting thought experiment, to say the least. The late great actor would have brought a completely different energy to the role of Jack Torrance.

For one thing, he would have been much more likely to crack jokes amid all the horror. And his manic energy would have been a stark contrast to Nicholson’s more subdued performance. Of course, it’s impossible to say for sure how The Shining would have turned out with Robin Williams in the lead role.But it’s fun to think about what could have been. Who knows, maybe Robin Williams would have won an Oscar for his portrayal of Jack Torrance. We’ll never know for sure.

The Genuine Proposal for ‘The Shining’ by Stanley Kubrick Is Amazing

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Jack Nicholson playing the role of Jack Torrance in The Shining. He brought a certain intensity to the role that was essential for making the character believable.

But did you know that Robin Williams was originally considered for the part?

According to reports, director Stanley Kubrick met with Robin Williams to discuss the role but ultimately decided that he wasn’t right for it.

Can you imagine Robin Williams in The Shining? It’s hard to say how he would have approached the role, but it would have been interesting to see.

Fans of The Shining

The fans will be happy to know that the axe used by Jack Nicholson in the movie is up for auction. The starting bid is $500,000 and it’s expected to sell for much more than that.

The axe is a replica of the one used in the original Shining novel by Stephen King. It’s made of solid steel and has a sharp blade.

The axe is being auctioned off by Prop Store, a company that specializes in movie memorabilia. So if you’re a fan of The Shining and have some extra money to spend, this might be the perfect item for you. Merely make absolutely sure you would not go beyond.

The axe is just one of many items up for auction. Other items include the Overlook Hotel room key, a replica of the typewriter used by Jack Nicholson, and a copy of The Shining novel signed by Stephen King.

What do you think? Would The Shining have been a better movie with Robin Williams in the lead role?