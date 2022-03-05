If you’re a fan of horror and comedy, then Shining Vale is the series for you! This hilarious horror series follows a dysfunctional family who moves from the city to a small town and soon Pat experiences bizarre occurrences. The show is full of laughs and thrills, and it’s sure to keep you entertained from start to finish.

What does Shining Vale follow?

Patricia “Pat” Phelps, an author of a raunchy novel about female empowerment, is caught cheating on her husband and the family moves from the city to a small town. In an effort to rebuild their family, they move into a house where terrible atrocities have occurred. Except for Pat, no one seems to suspect anything odd except her to which he thinks that she may be either depressed or possessed. However, the demons haunting the family’s new house quickly begin to appear much more real.

When did the series come out?

The series is scheduled to come out on 6 March 2022. Do watch out for the series.

Who is in the cast of Shining Vale?

Courteney Cox as Patricia “Pat” Phelps

Greg Kinnear as Terry

Sherilyn Fenn as Robyn Court

Gus Birney as Gaynor

Dylan Gage as Jake

Mira Sorvino as Rosemary

Merrin Dungey as Kam

Judith Light as Joan

What is the cast saying about Shining Vale?

Courteney Cox said, “I’m really excited to be a part of Shining Vale. The series is funny, dark, and mysterious – it’s perfect for me.”

Sherilyn Fenn said, “It was great working with Courteney and the rest of the cast. Shining Vale is definitely going to be a hit.”

Merrin Dungey said, “The Shining Vale team has been amazing to work with. We’ve all become good friends and I can’t wait for everyone to see the show.”

Shining Vale review

The new horror-comedy series from Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan tells us what it’s about from the very first time. The show follows Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox), an erstwhile erotica writer who moves into a haunting old manor house with her family after an act of disloyalty nearly blows up her marriage. Pat has been experiencing a decade-long case of writer’s block, but it seems to dematerialize when she settles into the house and meets a spirit called Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). From there,” Shining Vale” snowballs into a zany and macabre investigation of the intersections between inspiration and annihilation.

Shining Vale is strange!!

” Shining Vale” blends together into a bit of a strange brew, but it does feel like the natural mixture of its two creators. One half of the show is a kooky, irreverent comedy that skews genre tropes, just like Astrof’s former true crime-lampooning series, “Trial and Error.”The other half is an introspective yet biting story about marriage, ageing, and feminity that is in line with Horgan’s work on the always-honest sitcom” Catastrophe.”The conclusion is a one-of-a-kind series that is frequently messy but always amusing.

The cozy, quiet, totally normal town of #ShiningVale can't wait to welcome you! The series premieres early 2022 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/PFHtBntZRL — Shining Vale (@ShiningVale) August 19, 2021

Shining Vale has a wicked sense of humour

The show has a creepy and wicked sense of humour; occasionally, it trades in already known punchlines, but other times, it mines its gothic trappings for extremely special and morbid jokes. In the first episode, the family nearly wrecks their car on the way to the house, and after Pat and Terry alarm at length about the possibility that they ran over a child, Jake eventually looks up from his phone to ask, half-interested,” Wait, dad killed a little girl?”

Shining Vale is interesting

Shining Vale” is not frequently laugh-out-loud comedic, but it’s always intriguing. The show parodies genre classics like”The Shining” and”The Omen,” and makes immediate references to even bleaker stories like”The Bell Jar” and”The Yellow Wallpaper.”The emergence of Pat’s ghostly friend happens to co-occur with her being prescribed a whole host of medications by an overzealous psychologist. This gets to the heart of what makes the show worth eyeing beneath its vaguely campy surface, it’s a rare feminine take on mental illness, addiction, and art.

“Shining Vale” is stronger in its vision than its commission on several crucial fronts, but the show’s likeable cast, quirky genre inversions, and interesting thematic through lines still frame its haunted house worth exploring.