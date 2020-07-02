Shipment of 13 tons of human hair, probably from Chinese prisoners, seized

According to the CPB, the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, pointing to possible human rights abuses of forced labor and imprisonment. The products were worth more than $ 800,000 dollars.

Xinjiang is an autonomous rural region in northwest China and home to approximately 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority with a different culture and language. Until recently, there were many more Uighurs in Xinjiang than the Han Chinese, the ethnic majority of whom make up the rest of the country.

The United States State Department estimates that more than one million Uighurs have been detained in a massive network of internment camps in Xinjiang, where they are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical abuse and sexual, forced labor and death. "

In addition to political indoctrination, the former detainees told CNN that they experienced lack of sleep, lack of food, and forced injections.