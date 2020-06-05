Shirley (2020) Movie Review | Screen Rant

One imagines Shirley it is exactly the kind of Shirley Jackson biopic that the author herself would have approved of. Adapted from Susan Scarf Merrell's novel of the same name, the film unfolds as one of Jackson's psychological horror stories about the inner lives of "other" women ostracized or repressed by the societies of their time. At the heart of this narrative is a semi-fictionalized version of Shirley (brought to life by Elisabeth Moss in another addition to her growing collection of great performances as women in crisis) and Rose, the young newlywed who forms a truly fascinating Relationship. with Mrs. Jackson. While it may be too elliptical for its own sake, Shirley it is a fascinating mix of fiction and memoir often anchored by fascinating moss.

Written by Sarah Gubbins, the film follows newlywed Rose (Odessa Young) and Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) as the couple travels to Vermont, where Fred will work alongside Shirley Bennington College professor and husband Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg). . On the train ride, Rose fervently reads Shirley's famous short story "The Lottery" and the author loves it personally, despite her unappealing manner. Pretending to be concerned about Shirley, who suffers from agoraphobia and smokes and drinks as much as she writes, Stanley convinces Rose and Fred to move in with them, so that the first one (who is expecting their first child) can keep an eye on her. But as they spend more time together, Rose is faced with thoughts and feelings she has never voiced out loud, providing inspiration for Shirley's new novel.

As with her previous feature film projects, director Josephine Decker (Butter on the latch, Madeline & # 39; s Madeline) renounces a conventional structure for Shirley in favor of something more experimental. The film often jumps unexpectedly, perfectly reflecting Shirley's fractured perspective as her mind constantly wanders between real and imaginary moments, to the point where they begin to blur together. Moss's Shirley Jackson is an equally unorthodox protagonist for a biographical film and portrays herself as a ghost lurking in her own home (an artist whose creative process is as devious as it is rewarding). Like any good haunted house movie, Shirley it features an excellent sound design and brings the Jackson residence to life as a rich soundscape of crisp walls, clinking dishes and insects that mysteriously sing outside. In addition to creating the ambience, Decker and his DP Sturla Brandth Grøvlen shoot the film with the same sense of lyrical realism favored by many of his admitted influences (such as Michel Gondry and Terrence Malick), down to his giddy hand-camera work.

Moss as Mrs. Jackson is as baffling and enigmatic as the movie around her, and her dynamic with Rose (brought to life by Young in a perfect twist) is just as fascinating. It can be tricky pinpointing the exact nature of their mutual attraction (emotional, sexual, or perhaps a little of both) and Shirley's fondness for playing mind games with Rose only further muddies the water, but that's by intention. At the end, Shirley He is primarily interested in exploring the complicated, but undeniably intimate connection that develops between these two women when they are away from their husbands and the far reaches of the patriarchal world to which they belong. Cool as ever, Stuhlbarg still manages to come face to face with Moss in the acting department when he appears. His professor Hyman is the perfect combination of charismatic and sordid, but even his charming intellectual act only goes so far as to hide the sense of ownership that he clearly feels when it comes to Shirley and his writing.

For all its rich atmosphere and excellent performances, Shirley He could have used additional refinement when it comes to his basic narration. The overall plot is somewhat chaotic and confusing in its design, serving the purposes of the film until it tries to build an emotional crescendo with its third act. This prevents their various pieces from coming together as smoothly as they could, resulting in a film filled with fascinating ideas and subtext, but struggles to interweave them to form fully cohesive themes. It's hard to complain too much considering all the food to think Shirley It has to offer, about mental illness, creativity, youth vs. age and much more, but overall, it is a film that is perhaps more interesting to decipher than it is necessarily to experience.

Still, the real Jackson probably would have wanted a movie about her to throw the standard biopic formula out the window and mess with the conventions of the genre. (Professor Hyman of Stuhlbarg, who rants about his disgust at "terribly competent" Writing at one point would certainly prefer an almost successful experiment to the usual approach.) Shirley It was a huge hit with the Sundance crowd when it debuted at this year's iteration of the film festival in January, but even with Moss and Stuhlbarg bringing their acting game A, it's safe to assume that this particular memory (sort of) it's not going to be everyone's cup of tea. That said: For fans of Shirley Jackson's literature and / or Moss's more unconventional offerings in recent years, this trip to the author's "haunted" house is definitely worth it.

Shirley It is now available on Hulu, VOD, virtual cinemas, and participating movie theaters on Friday, June 5. It is 107 minutes long and rated R for sexual content, nudes, language, and short, disturbing images.

Our rating: 3.5 of 5 (Very good)

