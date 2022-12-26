Shmuel Ahmed, a famous fiction writer, passed away today.

Shmuel Ahmed is a well-known fiction writer from India. He has written novels and short stories on sexual and psychological issues.

The name Shmuel Ahmed is very important in contemporary Urdu fiction. If you talk about Urdu fiction in terms of fiction or review novel writing, then Shmuel Ahmed will be counted among the most important artists. There are many reasons for this. For example, Shmuel Ahmed has experimented in both genres, novels and fiction; Shmuel Ahmed’s style distinguishes him from other contemporaries.

Shmuel Ahmed’s style distinguishes him from other contemporaries; Shmuel Ahmed has placed his hand on the visible vein of society and described it to the readers as if it had become a personal problem of the person. Has adopted a cautious attitude, and most importantly, Shmuel Ahmed has often given light touches of gender in his writings to suit the subject, which is his real individuality.

To use gender, they may choose such topics or point to social, political and social problems in which the mention of gender is inevitable. Artists are free in their attitude. It is better if they do not listen to critics’ opinions on such matters.

Books:

He has published three collections of fiction and two novels. Myths. 1. Bugle 2. Sanghardan novel. 1. River 2. Epidemic

In all genres in general and in fiction in particular, the mention of gender is like crossing a bridge. A slight mistake by an artist can throw his work in the trash, and a caring attitude can lead to heights. He mustn’t step on the bridge if he is unfamiliar with it. Otherwise, all the hard work will turn to dust.

Few artists in Urdu fiction have written on this subject, have handled this subject with full success and crossed this milestone without faltering on the path. However, Shmuel Ahmed has not only won this battle easily but has also received praise.